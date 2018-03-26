Report: Malaysian arrested in Australia for allegedly bringing in child porn

Australian daily The Age reported that the Malaysian landed at the Melbourne International Airport from Kuala Lumpur last Thursday and was immediately arrested and charged the following day. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A 27-year-old Malaysian has been remanded for more than a month by the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court for allegedly bringing more than 900 pictures and video clips of child porn into the country.

He will reportedly be in remand until June 29.

“Through the use of intelligence and targeting techniques our trained officers actively look for people bringing child exploitation material into Australia.

“Children are harmed by those who manufacture this abhorrent material, and people who consume child exploitation material provide the market that fuels this vile trade,” Australian Border Force Commander Investigations Mark Antill was quoted as saying.

Those found guilty under Australian laws can be punished with imprisonment for 10 years, fined up to AUS180,000 (RM543,627), or both.

Malay Mail is contacting Wisma Putra for comment on the matter.