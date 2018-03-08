Report: Malaysia preps recovery plan for MH370 discovery

CAAM chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the intention was for the plan to be executable the instant that searchers positively identify the plane’s wreckage or any of its data recorders. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Malaysian officials are preparing a recovery plan for the event Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 can be located.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the MH370 Response Team led by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman is finalising the plan now.

Azharuddin said the intention was for the plan to be executable the instant that searchers positively identify the plane’s wreckage or any of its data recorders.

“Ocean Infinity’s mission is to locate MH370 and map out the debris field within 90 days.

“They also have to recover the flight recorders and parts of the aircraft that investigators deem crucial to the investigation, within reason.

“Once the wreckage is found, we have to verify that it is MH370 and an announcement will be made. But, it doesn’t stop there,” he was quoted saying in the daily.

He said the Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Annex 13 Safety Investigator Team for MH370, the police, and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team are those could be involved in the recovery plan.

He told NST that they have also talked to Australia in case they need their help.

He added that the number of personnel and assets involved, as well as the custody of the recovered wreckage, were among issues discussed in meetings held in the past.

MH370 disappeared from radar screens while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.