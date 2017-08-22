Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Report: MACC raids Unisel, MBI

Tuesday August 22, 2017
11:12 AM GMT+8

The MACC raid comes after a police report had been lodged against Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over a dispute between Unisel and Jana Niaga. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe MACC raid comes after a police report had been lodged against Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over a dispute between Unisel and Jana Niaga. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is raiding Universiti Selangor (Unisel) at its campus in Section 7, Shah Alam, The Star Online reported today.

According to the local daily, six uniformed officers arrived in two vehicles at the university and were greeted by staff at the administrative building.

It is also reported that MACC is also raiding four other Unisel offices, Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Jana Niaga Sdn Bhd for the alleged corruption case.

The MACC raid comes after a police report had been lodged against Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over a dispute between Unisel and Jana Niaga.

The report lodged by Umno grassroots members claim Azmin is responsible for the dispute as he is MB and Unisel is under the purview of the state government.


 

