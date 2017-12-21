Report: Lawyer scamming new home-buyers in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A scamming lawyer has been taking advantage of first-time home-buyers in Johor with at least five police reports already lodged so far, The Star reported today.

The group of home-buyers claimed to have lost up to RM620,000 through dealings with the lawyer in their effort to obtain houses under the government’s affordable housing scheme.

A victim named Nora was quoted as saying she learnt about the scam when the house developer alerted her that the cheque issued by her lawyer amounting to more than RM140,000 had bounced.

“I heard about this Johor affordable housing scheme last year and decided to apply for it, I was happy when I was selected and the developer assigned this lawyer to process the necessary documents,” she said.

“I suspected something amiss when my government loan was approved but the developer did not give me the keys to the house once it was completed.”

Kluang OCPD Asst Comm Mohamed Laham said civil servants from state and federal agencies were found to be most vulnerable to the scam and urged home-buyers to be vigilant when buying their homes.