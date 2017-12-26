Report: Karachi weapon smuggler headed for Malaysia not Thailand

A Malaysian man was arrested at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country. ― Picture via Facebook/Karachi WalayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Malaysian citizen Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, who was caught trying to smuggle firearms in a Pakistani airport on Saturday, was heading back home, a Thai intelligence source was quoted saying.

In a report by The Bangkok Post, the source said Alfie’s destination was not Thailand, and he was planning to transit in Bangkok after taking the Thai Airways flight from Karachi.

“His final destination was not Thailand but Malaysia. He was to be in Thailand just for transit to Malaysia,” a source at a military intelligence unit reportedly told the paper.

“His ticket had his final destination as Malaysia,” he added.

The source also admitted that Malaysian authorities had alerted Thai officials over possible attacks by terror group Islamic State (IS) in the region over the Christmas period.

“Malaysia did not specifically say where or how a possible attack would occur but mentioned various possibilities, including an attack on some crowded venue or hijack,” he reportedly said.

On Saturday, Pakistani media reported that Alfie was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today prior to boarding a flight, was suspected of being a member of IS.

Airport authorities had found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his luggage and shoes.

The police later confirmed that a Malaysian national had been detained at the Karachi airport as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man who originated from Kuching, Sarawak.