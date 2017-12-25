Report: Indian investigators to request Zakir Naik’s provisional arrest from Malaysia

Dr Zakir Naik delivers a lecture in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, April 16, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now deliver to Malaysia a request for provisional arrest of controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik, who is believed to be in the country.

Mumbai-based Times of India reported today that according to its extradition agreement with India, once Malaysia receives the arrest request it will be obligated to confirm Dr Zakir’s location and arrest him pending a formal extradition request.

Once an arrest is made, India must lodge a formal extradition request within 60 days.

The report said NIA is requesting provisional arrest since the preacher is known to move in and out of Malaysia from time to time.

Earlier this month, Interpol had called-off the red-corner notice against Dr Zakir requested by NIA.

Indian media outlets reported NIA as clarifying that its previous request was rejected since it was “premature,” and it has not filed any charge sheet against Dr Zakir at that time.

NIA has reportedly said it will send a fresh request to the Interpol, since the charge sheet has been filed in a special court in Mumbai last month.

The 52-year-old was reportedly charged under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for heading an “unlawful association”; he was also charged with inciting youth to take up terror acts and to join global terror groups such as the Islamic State.

Last month, Indian news agency, ANI reported that India will request for the extradition of the fugitive preacher from Malaysia soon, quoting an announcement by its Ministry of External Affairs.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia will send Dr Zakir back to India if its government requests that he be extradited, however no such request has been made so far.