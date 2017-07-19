Report: India revokes Zakir Naik’s passport

Dr Zakir has been a permanent resident in Malaysia for the last five years, and was conferred honorary membership in Malay rights organisation Perkasa on April 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik's passport has been cancelled by India and rendering him stateless, according to a press report.

The Times of India reported that the Mumbai regional passport office revoked Dr Zakir's passport based on recommendations from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which previously registered a criminal court case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged links to terrorism activities.

The report said that Dr Zakir left India on May 13, 2016 and failed to participate in the NIA's investigation into his speeches that allegedly incited acts of terror.

The report said the NIA requested for the revocation of the preacher’s passport after he failed to reply to several notices seeking his participation in the investigation.

The NIA reportedly notified India's Home Ministry on June 23 that three notices dated February 28, March 15 and March 31 were issued to Dr Zakir and that a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued on April 21 over his failure to cooperate.

The agency then wrote to the regional passport office on June 29 to ask for the passport revocation due to Dr Zakir's non-cooperation in the probe, while the regional passport office also wrote to Dr Zakir on July 3 to ask him to show up within 10 days and submit the passport.

In another report by The Hindu newspaper, NIA officials said the passport was revoked this Tuesday after Dr Zakir failed to respond to the notice for him to appear at the regional passport office.

The passport issued last January to the Indian national was valid for 10 years.

On July 10, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Dr Zakir has been confirmed as one of the special guests to the Islamist party's July 20-July 22 regional conference for Muslim scholars in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Dr Zakir, a 51-year-old medical doctor by training, has been visiting Malaysia and Saudi Arabia frequently after leaving India where he is wanted for money laundering and terrorism investigations.

He is also a central figure in a March 1 civil lawsuit filed by 19 Malaysian human rights activists against the federal government, which it accused of failing to protect the country from Dr Zakir whom they claim to be a security threat.

The Indian government has reportedly banned Dr Zakir's NGO Islamic Research Foundation and stopped his TV channel Peace TV from airing, while the NIA has requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.