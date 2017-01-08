Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:03 am GMT+8

Report immediately signs of landslide, erosion, says works minister

Sunday January 8, 2017
02:58 PM GMT+8

Works Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is seen visiting the landslide area at the KL-Karak Highway, in November 2015.― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaWorks Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is seen visiting the landslide area at the KL-Karak Highway, in November 2015.― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUCHING, Jan 8 — Residents in flood-affected areas are advised to immediately inform the authorities on incidents like landslide or erosion for immediate action to be taken.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said they could lodge the report at the Disaster Management Center’s operations rooms of the Public Works Department (PWD) or the ministry’s website.

He said the PWD’s was now in operation from 8am to 5pm daily following the floods in Terengganu and Kelantan and would operate round-the clock when the need arose.

“We monitor the flood situation not only through the social media, but also the government’s official channel.

“We seek public cooperation to inform the authorities immediately should they detect any signs of landslide or erosion so that preventive measures can be taken,” he added.

Fadillah was speaking to reporters after opening the Kuching branch TM Tours and Travel office here today. — Bernama

