Report: Felda stands to lose RM200m in Jalan Semarak project

According to the source, governance over the project was confusing for the board as nobody knew who made the decision. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is at risk of losing RM200 million through a development project that is being built on a piece of land in the capital city centre, according to a news report today.

Malay daily Berita Harian cited an anonymous source saying the land on Jalan Semarak where Felda’s Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) project is being built had undergone a dubious change of ownership in 2014.

According to the source, a transfer of ownership was believed to have taken place when the state plantations giant’s investment arm, Felda Investment Corp (FIC), appointed a local company as its main developer in 2014.

The developer was also given a full power of attorney to develop the project worth RM200 million.

The source told Berita Harian that the Felda board of directors only learnt that a developer was appointed three months later, on September 2 of the same year.

According to the source, governance over the project was confusing for the board as nobody knew who made the decision.

“The Felda board does not know who actually made the decision because at the time the same people were in FIC and Felda.

“Felda issued a power of attorney to the developer to develop the area, but the land was later transferred to the development company in December 2015,” the source told the daily.

Berita Harian said its checks with the Federal Territory Land and Mines Department showed that the 16-hectare plot of land with the lot number 390 was previously home to Anjung Felda and Wisma Felda but was renamed to an unnamed company with links to the main developer since July 21 last year.

Based on media reports on May 14, 2014, Encorp Bhd as the subsidiary of FIC was the designated developer of the project with a gross development value of more than RM500 million.

However on November 6, 2014, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall received an application for planning permission for the same project by KLVC’s main developer and not Encorp.

The Companies Commission of Malaysia also revealed KLVC’s main project contractor is a company set up only last January.

To date, no statement has been issued by Felda.

Malay Mail has reached out to Tan Sri Shahrir Samad who is Felda chairman and his predecessor Tan Sri Isa Samad, for comment.