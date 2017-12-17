Report: Family of late Dutch model leaves Malaysia

File picture shows Ivana’s mother Christina, father Marcel and brother Randy. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The parents and brother of Dutch model Ivana Smit have returned to the Netherlands after spending a week here, a source was reported as saying.

New Straits Times reported that a close friend, who only wanted to be known as Bart, had said that Ivana’s father Marcel Smit and family departed Friday evening after they were scheduled to leave the country at a later date.

Bart reportedly said that the family of the 19-year-old left the country earlier as “they were in hurry”.

The family, who had arrived in Malaysia on Monday to claim the model’s remains, expressed doubts that her death was an accident.

Ivana was found dead on the balcony of a sixth-floor condominium unit off Jalan Dang Wangi on December 7.

At the time of death, she was said to be living with an American man and his wife from Kazakhstan.

Initially classified by police as a sudden death investigation, evidence has surfaced that forced investigators to review her death.

Marcel had then called for a second autopsy to ensure no stone is left unturned over her death.