Report: Extended water cut forcing warded patients to bring own supply to hospital

Water supply in parts of the Klang Valley was disrupted last Tuesday, initially for repairs to the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant, but has been extended due to an unexpected surge vessel system burst at the plant. — Picture by Mukriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A private hospital in Shah Alam, Selangor allegedly told family members of patients admitted there to bring their own water because of the extended water cut.

The New Straits Times reported Wan Awateef saying her family had to take nine big bottles of water for her grandmother who has been hospitalised there since Wednesday.

“This is astonishing as this is a big hospital. Surely it must have a contingency plan to prepare for water cuts,” she was quoted saying.

According to Wan Awateef, the hospital air-conditioning system in the hospital was also switched off purportedly due to the water cut, forcing her family to also take a portable fan to her grandmother’s room as a cooling solution.

Another visitor who wished to be known as Arif expressed his disappointment with the hospital management, claiming it did not make the necessary arrangement to prepare for water supply disruptions in the Klang Valley despite the advance notice given.

But the paper also cited an unnamed hospital spokesman saying a back-up plan is in place to deal with the current water crisis.

Supply is scheduled to return by 6pm Sunday for affected areas in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.