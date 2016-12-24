Report: Express bus in fatal Johor crash believed to be speeding

An express bus that crashed and killed 14 people in Muar, Johor, this morning was believed to have been speeding along the North-South Expressway. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/JBPM Fire DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — An express bus that crashed and killed 14 people in Muar, Johor, this morning was believed to have been speeding along the North-South Expressway.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Ayob was today reported as saying that preliminary investigation showed Alisan Golden Coach’s express bus was heading from JB Sentral, Johor Baru, to the TBS station in Kuala Lumpur when the 3.45am accident happened.

He also noted that the Christmas Eve incident, in which the bus plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine beside the road, did not involve other vehicles.

“Initial checks show there are no brake marks, based on the uninterrupted 150 metre-long skid mark found on the expressway, which indicates there was no attempt by the driver to slow down,” he was quoted as saying in New Straits Times Online.

National newswire Bernama reported that the deceased comprised of six men, seven women and a female toddler, including the driver. The passengers who were killed had all been sitting in the front row.

“The impact of the crash was greatest when the bus hit the concrete wall of the Kampung Jayo tunnel,” Azman was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, the police were investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

When checked at its website, Alisan Golden Coach showed no routes to or from Johor Baru, with most routes’ starting point being from Kuala Lumpur and heading northbound.

Malay Mail Online is in the midst of trying to reach the bus operator for comments.

The incident also injured 16 people.

Today’s accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.