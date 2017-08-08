Report: Ex-Rapid Penang COO claims trial to receiving RM438,000 bribes

Major (Rtd) Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahman was alleged to have taken RM31,500 in 10 payments between 2014 and 2015 to obtain bus contracts. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A former Rapid Penang chief operating officer is claiming trial to additional 41 counts of corruption for allegedly receiving RM438,418.91 as inducement to approve several contracts.

Major (Rtd) Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahman was alleged to have taken RM31,500 in 10 payments between 2014 and 2015 to obtain bus contracts, The Star reported.

It was reported that the 54-year-old was also charged with accepting RM300,000 on three occasions between 2013 and 2016 for a bus simulator project that was worth RM8.4 million.

The news report said Mohd Shukri already faced eight charges in 2014 to 2015 for receiving RM19,861,91 to approve contracts for bus spare parts, and 13 charges for accepting RM74,000 in 2015 and 2016 for a similar contract but with a different firm.

He was also charged with seven charges of accepting RM13,057 as payment for road tax and insurance for a vehicle.

Yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib reportedly offered bail at RM300,000 and asked the Kuantan Sessions Court for all charges to be tried simultaneously.

But Mohd Shukri’s lawyer, Datuk Shukri Mohamad, asked for a lower bail, citing that his client was a diabetic patient and is currently on sick leave.

Sessions Court judge Habibah Mohamed Yusof reportedly granted bail at RM150,000 and set September 4 for mention.

Mohd Shukri was earlier charged in the Penang Sessions Court with receiving RM70,000 in bribes.