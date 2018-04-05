Report: Disconnect between country’s growth and masses

Middle-class Malaysians regularly cite rising costs and stagnant wages as the main problems they face. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Some Malaysians feel the country’s impressive economic growth is not translating into palpable benefits for the general public who still grapple with rising costs, according to Channel News Asia

In a news report that also cited global research company Nielson, respondents told the news outlet that they were yet to see direct advantages from Malaysia’s 5.9 per cent gross domestic product growth or the ringgit’s recent recovery.

Instead, more people were now tightening their belts or even turning to food banks to make ends meet.

Rico Mohd Rizal, a street busker, quit his job as a sales assistant as he claimed the salary was inadequate.

“Food and fuel prices have gone up, so even though the job was good, the salary wasn’t enough to make it in the city,” he said in a video news report.

Rico said he now earns about close to RM4,000, which he said was just enough to survive here.

Middle-class Malaysians regularly cite rising costs and stagnant wages as the main problems they face.

Some have also turned to charities that were once aimed at the destitute and homeless.

Head of the non-profit Institut Onn Ja'afar Charles Mohan said that they have been getting more and more people coming in for their free breakfasts.

“Before it was mostly the elderly, but now we have young families coming in to collect breakfasts from us, and the numbers are increasing, he said.

Most respondents blamed the withdrawal of price support for many basic items for causing their difficulties, along with unaffordable housing as well as inflation stemming from a consumption tax.

The report acknowledged that conditions were improving, however, noting that the ringgit was the region’s second-best performer last year, among other things.

Bank Negara Malaysia is also predicting continued growth of the local economy, which the central bank believed could be as much as 6 per cent this year.

The government has also introduced and extended various assistance schemes to help Malaysians cope, including the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) direct cash aid.

It has also pushed for more affordable housing, either undertaking to build this directly or in conjunction with property developers.

Most of its efforts have been directed at creating more high-paying jobs, however, as part of the Najib administration’s bid to make the country a high-income and developed nation.