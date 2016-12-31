Report: Dayak cultural experts to discuss issues in NCR terminology next week

The Dayak landowners, who come from all over Sarawak, with a banner outside Kuching High Court complex, giving their support to the headman Sandah anak Tabau and seven other landowners in Kuching December 20, 2016. — Picture by Sulok Tawie KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Dayak cultural experts will be meeting next week to discuss the definitions of “pulau galau” and “pemakai menoa” that have been said to be central to the conservation of Sarawak native customary rights (NCR) land issues.

Spokesman for one of the Dayak NGOs, Dr Charlie Dudang said the meeting would be held on January 7, 2017 from 8am to 5pm at the MHotel in Kuching with a participation fee of RM50 per person, local daily The Borneo Post reported today.

“The idea of such a workshop arises from the Federal Court’s decision to overturn the lower court’s decision in the Tuai Rumah Sandah vs State Government case on December 20.

“According to the Federal Court panel of judges our ‘pulau galau’ and ‘pemakai menoa’ (NCR) do not have the force of law. This has created worries among our community,” he was quoted saying.

He added that some of the suggestions made by the Dayak experts and other and professional members were to legislate an NCR land ordinance, to reinstate Section 5(2)(f) of the Sarawak Land Code which relates to Adat (Customary laws) and ensure it will have the force of law on “pemakai menoa” (territorial domain) and “pulau galau” (communal forest).

Other suggestions include land surveys to be conducted by a private surveyor instead of the government through the Land and Survey Department; to ensure that surveying of NCR land should be via Section 18 and not Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code so that individual titles can be issued within three months.

Charlie noted that some have also called to strengthen the Native Court and to empower the Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak to decide on native customs.

On December 20, the Federal Court ruled that the Dayak people cannot apply their NCR on land, to claim virgin forests as their territorial domains and communal forest reserves.

In a 3-1 majority decision, the apex court allowed an appeal by the Forest Department and the state government in a case filed by headman Sandah anak Tabau and other seven other NCR landowners over an area in Ulu Machan, Kanowit.