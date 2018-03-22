Report: BN to unveil GE14 candidates on April 2

According to a report, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is set to announce BN’s candidates list for GE14 at the PWTC on April 2. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is expected to release its line-up of candidates for the 14th general elections (GE14) on April 2, a report said today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also the BN chairman, is set to make the announcement at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) with component leaders to be present, local daily New Straits Times (NST) cited sources as saying.

The announcement will likely feature an unprecedented ceremony in which Najib will present credential letters to the BN candidates for the 222 parliamentary seats, the report said.

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the unveiling of BN’s candidates could be carried out before the launch of the coalition’s election manifesto, but did not confirm the date for the announcement of the candidates.

“There is a possibility that it (announcement of candidates) will be made earlier as BN is ready (for the elections) and has met the chairman of the state liaison office,” Annuar was quoted saying by NST.

Annuar also said the list of candidate names is with Najib who has fine-tuned it, adding that it was up to the latter to decide when to unveil it.

“There is speculation that it will be made on April 7. But, it is not impossible that (Najib) will announce it sooner as he is ready,” he said.

It was previously reported that BN would launch its manifesto on April 7 at Stadium Putra in Bukit Jalil.