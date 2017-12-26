Report: Bangladeshi citizens trafficked to Malaysia under guise of cultural show

Bangladeshi filmmaker Anonno Mamun was arrested by Malaysian police at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night on suspicion of alleged human trafficking. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― A Bangladeshi filmmaker has reportedly been detained in Malaysia on suspicion of alleged human trafficking, Dhaka-based news portal bdnews24.com reported today.

The man, Anonno Mamun, had allegedly disguised his operations in the form of a cultural show.

The report said one of the sponsors of the programme, called “Bangladeshi Nights”, has confirmed the news of Anonno’s arrest.

Annono was detained by Malaysian police at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night. He was later released yesterday afternoon.

The news outlet, citing several unnamed Bangladesh nationals residing in Kuala Lumpur, reported that around “30 to 40 people” were trafficked into Malaysia in exchange for money.

The victims were transported along with several Bangladeshi artists, but were not involved with the show.

The show was reportedly held at Wisma MCA in Jalan Ampang, here.

Malay Mail is currently seeking confirmation with the police and organisers of the event.