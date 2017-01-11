Replica tombstone in school for educational purpose only, says ministry

The replica of a tombstone within the compound of a school in Klang is for educational and training purposes only, according to the education ministry. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The existence of the replica of a tombstone within the compound of SMK Sultan Abdul Samad at Bukit Kuda in Klang, is for educational and training purposes only.

In a statement today, the education ministry said the replica was erected by the school’s committee for Islamic education based on the Islamic Education curriculum for Form Three students on ‘funeral management’ for Muslim students.

“To avoid confusion and protect the sensitivity of non-Muslim students, the ministry had directed the school management to move the replica to a corner of the school compound for the purpose of learning and practical training,” it said.

It also stated the replica was not compulsory but it was an initiative of the school to give a clearer understanding to the students on the topic being taught.

The tombstone in the school became an issue when Hindraf chairman P. Waythamoorthy raised the matter in a local media report recently. — Bernama