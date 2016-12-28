Replanting schemes will be hurt if Felda takes more debt, says Rafizi

Felda’s replanting schemes for settlers will be adversely affected if the agency accrues more liabilities for new deals, warned PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda)’s replanting schemes for their settlers will be adversely affected if the agency accrues more liabilities for new deals, PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli warned today.

In a statement today, Rafizi estimated that Felda’s plan to purchase a stakes in Indonesian firm PT Eagle High Plantation (EHP) will increase its debt by at least RM2 billion.

“This will bring a direct impact on the cash liquidity of Felda, and affect Felda’s ability to implement a replanting scheme for their settlers,” Rafizi said.

Rafizi said that even without the EHP deal, Felda is not generating enough income to fund the replanting scheme.

“The income is RM87 million a year compared to cash requirements of RM 2.5 billion a year,” he added.

He said that Felda cannot afford to take on more debt as it already owes RM6.1 billion while reserves were down to RM291 million.

Rafizi pointed out that Felda’s net losses for 2013 and 2014 is RM 2.3 billion and RM1 billion respectively.

Felda is seeking to buy 37 per cent of EHP for a reported US$505.4 million.