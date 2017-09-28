Rendang, patin tempoyak to be recognised as intellectual property

Rendang might soon end up being registered as intellectual property. SERDANG, Sept 28 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry, which is mandated to spearhead the development of the country's culinary industry from the agricultural’s aspect, is considering to register menus like ‘rendang’ and ‘patin tempoyak’ as intellectual property to protect the rights of those who develop them.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the ministry would also concentrate on developing new menus.

"With this new role, the ministry needs to have a larger planning in ensuring that agricultural products can be more valuable when processed into dishes," he told Bernama when met at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2017 exhibition here today.

Ahmad Shabery said a unit would be set up by the ministry to manage matters related to culinary before it was being developed as a department.

He said the new role would also provide an opportunity for the ministry to develop culinary graduates under the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry to practice their knowledge. — Bernama