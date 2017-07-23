Remember the past for a better future, says Salleh

Salleh said the murky politics of the past should serve as a guide for the people to be wiser in the future. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Past history of politics must always be remembered because there are many mistakes that needed to be rectified, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the murky politics of the past remained valuable to be reminisced and recalled as a guide for the people be wiser in facing the future.

“The question is, if we do not want to see past politics, how do we want to make use of the past experiences for a better future?

“The BMF (Bumiputra Malaysia Finance) case, Memali, Operasi Lalang, Forex, MAS privatisation, 1997 financial crisis, Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy case, democratic violation case, dismissal of Chief Justice’s case, can we just forget about them?” said Salleh in his latest status in his blog today.

He was responding to a statement by former prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to forget about past politics in order to see a better future in the politics of Malaysia.

Salleh said history is a lifelong teacher and forgetting history is akin to dumping the country’s valuable asset as it is an important reference for future generations.

“If we do not learn from past history, then we will not move forward because we have the potential to repeat it,” he added. — Bernama