Remand order for women in nursery abuse case extended

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The remand order for four women in the alleged abuse of three children at a nursery in Bangi near here, has been extended for two more days. 

Kajang Police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said all the suspects, comprising three workers and the nursery owner, were held since last Friday to facilitate further investigation into the case.

“Their remand order ends today but the police have obtained an extension of the remand until Tuesday for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

So far, medical examinations on the children did not indicate any physical injuries. — Bernama

