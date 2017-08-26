Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Remand on suspects in federal cop murder extended further

Saturday August 26, 2017
06:50 PM GMT+8

The remand on two suspects who were detained to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Bukit Aman policeman — file picThe remand on two suspects who were detained to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Bukit Aman policeman — file picALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — The remand on two suspects who were detained to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Bukit Aman policeman at a house in Taman Sri Hosba, Changlun on August 18, has been further extended by four days.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said prior to this, police had obtained a seven-day remand on the men, aged 30 and 36, which ended today.

The new remand order is valid until Wednesday, he said in a brief statement via WhatsApp mobile application today.

In the 10.25pm incident, Sub Insp Abu Hashim Ismail, 54, who was attached to the Bukit Aman CID died on the spot after he was shot six times, four of which struck him on the back.

Police had so far detained three men to facilitate investigations into the killing. — Bernama

