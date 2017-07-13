Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Remand extended on man who tapes bomb on car

KLANG, July 13 — A man who was detained on Monday for taping a homemade bomb on his former lover’s car had his remand extended to tomorrow to enable police to scrutinise investigation on his main motive.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said preliminary investigation suspected the intention of the man, a technician, was to threaten his ex-lover for not servicing the monthly instalments on the car.

He said this was because the 27-year-old man was the guarantor for the loan on the car and he was unhappy with the attitude of his ex-lover.

“To date, preliminary investigation shows the man’s action was as a threat, in fact the making of the bomb was not like that of an expert, maybe just copied from social sites,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Ab Rashid witnessed a handing-over of duty by Klang Utara District police chief, ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat to the new chief, ACP Mazelan Paijan. ACP Mohd Yusoff has been transferred to Bukit Aman as Internal Security and Public Order (General Policing) deputy director. — Bernama

