Remand extended for woman involved in abandoned toddler case

TAMPIN, Jan 9 — Police have obtained an order to extend the remand of a woman for investigation into the case of a three-year-old boy who was found left alone in a house in Gemencheh, Tampin, last Friday.

Magistrate Tan Chai Wei issued the order to extend the remand for another three days, beginning today, on the 36-year-old woman to enable the police to complete its investigation.

The police had obtained an order to remand the woman for four days, which ended today.

Yesterday, Tampin district police chief Supt Hamazah Ab Razak said the woman, who was initially believed to be the boy’s mother, was found not the biological mother.

He said the case became more confusing when investigation found that the boy was not actually left alone during the incident.

The victim, Muhammad Adam Khuzaimie Abdullah had two boys aged 13 and 14 years, for company. They were sons of the 36-year-old woman was detained.

“The two boys slept at 9 pm while Muhammad Adam was left alone in a room. When the victim cried at 12.45 am, the villagers rushed to the house and contacted the police.

“Thinking they were robbers, the two boys ran out via the back door and forgot about Muhammad Adam. They hid in an oil palm plantation for eight to 10 hours,” he told reporters here.

The two boys returned home to find Muhammad Adam missing. They then used a mobile phone to contact his grandfather at Felda Jelai, Gemas. — Bernama