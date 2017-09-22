Remand extended for tahfiz school fire suspects

The seven youths were being held for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 435 of the same law for causing mischief by fire. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The remand on seven youths, being held in connection with the fire which broke out at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz residential centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung here last week, has been extended for seven days, from tomorrow until Sept 29.

The suspects were held last Sept 16 and the remand order expired today.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Md Isa, when contacted, confirmed that the police had obtained an order to extend the remand of the suspects.

A total of 21 students and two wardens of the religious centre were killed in the fire which broke out at 5.15am last Sept 14. — Bernama