Remand extended for JB murder suspect nabbed in Singapore

The 22-year-old suspect being escorted out of the Johor Baru courthouse by policemen after his remand was extended today. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — Police have obtained a remand extension for a 22-year-old suspect linked to the brutal assault-cum-murder of 44-year-old Tan Aik Chai at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here, 11 days ago.

The suspect’s remand order was extended for another seven days.

Magistrate Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Allias allowed for the extension until January 4 next year after the investigation officer had requested for it to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was learnt that the suspect was among seven suspects who were detained in Singapore by the Singapore Police Force in Universal Studios Singapore shortly after fleeing from Johor Baru on December 20.

The remaining six, consisting of three men and three women, had been released after their remand ended today.

On December 17, a video clip of the brazen assault-cum-murder was uploaded online showing the victim, identified as Tan, being dragged and stabbed by four suspects before being run over twice with a white BMW 5-Series.

A total of 15 individuals were nabbed in connection with the case over the last week, but 11 of them have since been released.

Police are still on a manhunt for three male suspects that are linked directly to the murder.