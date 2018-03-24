Remand extended for four suspects in Ijok land sale, two others released

The remand order on four individuals who are being held to facilitate investigation by the MACC on the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies has been extended for four days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 24 — The remand order on four individuals, including a man with the title “Datuk”, who are being held to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies, has been extended for four days.

Magistrate Nik Muhammad Hafiz Nik Mahmood ordered the four men to be further remanded for until this Wednesday to facilitate investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, two other individuals, one of them with the title “Datuk”, were ordered to be released on bail of RM2,000 each.

So far, the MACC had detained seven individuals for investigation into the case, with the seventh suspect, a company director with the title “Datuk”, arrested on March 21 upon his return from abroad.

The remand order on the 53-year-old company director expires this Wednesday. — Bernama