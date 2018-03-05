Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Remand extended for ‘Datuk Seri’ in Penang undersea tunnel probe

Monday March 5, 2018
01:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The businessman, aged 37, has been in remand for six days since last Feb 28. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe businessman, aged 37, has been in remand for six days since last Feb 28. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The remand on a businessman with a “Datuk Seri” title who was alleged to have received RM19 million to end the probe on a RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel mega project in Penang has been extended for another five days beginning tomorrow.

Magistrate Nik Muizzuddin Nik Muhammad extended the remand order until March 10 following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The businessman, aged 37, has been in remand for six days since last Feb 28.

According to a MACC source, the businessman, whose wife is a leader of a non-governmental organisation, was believed to have received the money from the main contractor of the project to close MACC's investigation on the case.

He was alleged to have received the payment in stages between July and August last year. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram