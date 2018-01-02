Remains of two teenagers drowned in Rembau to be buried in Sepri

Family members wheel out the casket containing the remains of Muhammad Alias M Sadri, 15, at the Tunku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban January 2, 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Jan 2 — The remains of two teenagers who were found drowned after they went fishing at Sungai Pedas in Kampung Merbau 9, in Pedas yesterday will be buried at the Sepri Muslim Cemetery, Rembau, near here.

According to the fathers of the victims M. Sadri Yaakub, 47, and Rosli Mihat, 49, the funeral of their sons Muhammad Alias M Sadri, 15, and Muhamad Syafiq Rosli, 15, would take place after the completion of the post-mortem.

The funeral rites would be done at the Forensic Department of the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, here.

The body of Mohamad Syafiq was found at 10.22am today while Muhammad Alias was recovered about 45 minutes later, about 10 metres from where they were last seen on the second day of the search and rescue operation which began at 8.30am.

M.Sadri said the last time he met his son was at 11am yesterday, before the teenager went out to the river for fishing.

“My late son did not show any strange behaviour...I know about the incident after being informed by a neighbour before rushing to the scene,” he said.

Rosli said although he was deeply saddened at losing his son, he and his family accepted it as god’s will.

“Yesterday was my last phone call to my son...to ask him to buy his school uniforms, but he did not answer. I accept it as fate,” he said.

Besides Muhamad Syafiq and Muhammad Alias, another victim Muhammad Iqqmal Haziq Muhammad Nozili, 12, was also found drowned about 100 metres from the scene, at 10.15 pm yesterday. — Bernama