Remains of religious student laid to rest

Earlier, the 11-year-old’s remains, accompanied by his father, Mohd Gaddafi Mat Karim arrived at the victim’s grandfather’s house located about a kilometre from the cemetery, about 11.40 pm.
Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who had visited Mohamad Thaqif Amin at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru, also led the prayer for the deceased at the grandfather’s house.
Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Asiah Md Ariff also visited the pupil’s family.
About 10.30pm, the family claimed Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s remains at the HSI following the post-mortem.
Mohamad Thaqif Amin, who underwent double amputation of the legs after a viral infection died at 2.05pm yesterday at HSI. The police have classified the case as murder.
The pupil was scheduled to undergo surgery to amputate his right hand this morning but it was postponed as his heart showed signs of instability.
Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s story became viral on social media after he sustained injuries on the legs since two weeks ago following what was suspected to have been a beating by an assistant warden at his school hostel.
The 29-year-old warden has been remanded until Saturday to facilitate investigations into the pupil’s murder. — Bernama
Thursday April 27, 2017
07:44 AM GMT+8
