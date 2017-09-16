Remains of religious school warden laid to rest

TUMPAT, Sept 16 — The remains of Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah warden Muhammad Amrul Nizam Sakarono who perished in the fire tragedy at the religious school in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, were laid to rest at the Kampung Tujoh Muslim Cemetery in Pengkalan Kubor near here at 2.40am today.

The tragedy claimed the lives of another warden and 21 students of the school located in Jalan Keramat Ujung, Kuala Lumpur.

More than 1,000 people awaited the hearse bringing the coffin bearing the remains of Muhammad Amrul Nizam, 25, from Kuala Lumpur, which arrived at 2am.

The funeral prayers were held Muhammad Amrul Nizam’s family home located nearby before his remains were buried at the cemetery.

Present were Muhammad Amrul Nizam’s wife Noor Fatihah Osman, 23, family members and relatives.

The couple had their “bersanding” (sitting on the wedding dais) ceremony just last week after having married in September last year.

The Civil Defence Force and Pengkalan Kubor assemblyman Mat Razi Mat Ail were on hand to provide assistance.

Muhammad Amrul Nizam’s father Sakarno Talib, 56, said that although he was deeply saddened at losing his son, he accepted the turn of events as fated.

He also thanked all the parties involved in helping out in the funeral arrangements.

Noor Fatihah, however, was too grief-stricken to be interviewed by reporters.

Muhammad Amrul Nizam was the last victim of the tragedy to be buried.

Yesterday, the remains of all the other 22 victims including those of the other warden, were buried. Eleven were buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Cemetery in, Taman Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur,

Four were buried at the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery, Kuala Lumpur and the four others at the Muslim cemeteries at Bukit Kuari, Cheras; Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong ; Taman Medan, Jalan Klang Lama and Paroi Jaya, Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama