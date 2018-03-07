Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Malaysia

Remains of premature baby found in Kulai sewerage plant

BY BEN TAN

Wednesday March 7, 2018
04:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Najib says BN govt respects roles of Chinese medium schoolsNajib says BN govt respects roles of Chinese medium schools

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The Edit: The British pub serving shots of social careThe Edit: The British pub serving shots of social care

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kulai police said the premature remains of a baby was found clogged in a sewage treatment plant near the Kulai rest area along the south-bound route of the North-South Expressway. — Google Maps screencapKulai police said the premature remains of a baby was found clogged in a sewage treatment plant near the Kulai rest area along the south-bound route of the North-South Expressway. — Google Maps screencapJOHOR BARU, March 7 — The premature remains of a baby was found clogged in a sewage treatment plant near the Kulai rest area along the south-bound route of the North-South Expressway here, today.

The baby’s remains was discovered contractors of the expressway’s maintenance concessionaire Projek Penyelenggaraan Lebuhraya Bhd (Propel) during a routine cleaning of the plant at 11.30am.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar when contacted said the discovery of the baby’s remains was made by Propel staff.

“Police dispatched a team to the location shortly after receiving a call from Propel staff regarding the discovery at 11.40am.

“The baby’s remains was later sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital (HTSMI) in Kulai for a post mortem,” he said, adding that police have initiated investigations under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by disposal of a dead body.  

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram