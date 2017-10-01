Remains of murdered navy personnel buried in military ceremony

The remains of Royal Malaysian Navy personnel Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat are buried at the Kampung Limbat Muslim cemetrey in Kota Baru October 1, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Oct 1 — The body of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat was buried in a military ceremony at the Kampung Limbat Muslim cemetery in Pasir Tumboh here today.

The remains, which arrived from Ipoh, Perak at 5am, were buried about one hour later witnessed by family members, villagers and RMN officers.

Also present was Naval Air Commander First Admiral Datuk Alias Baruddin who handed over the Jalur Gemilang to Nik Muhammad Baihaqy’s mother, Maimun Yasok, 61, after the funeral.

Nik Muhammad Baihaqy, 28, and another RMN personnel Muhammad Lailal Tuiman Mohd Sukri, 26, died at the Sungai Wangi Unit detention room near Sitiawan, Perak, on Friday.

Police have classified the deaths as murder based on the post mortem reports from the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

Meanwhile the family members of Nik Muhammad Baihaqy wanted his death to be given justice and the parties involved being brought to justice.

His eldest sister, Nik Norliliwati, 44, said the family was shocked at the death of her younger brother due to being beaten after the post mortem was conducted.

She said the family was leaving it to the police to carry out detailed investigations and further action and would await a full decision from the authorities.

“Our family may appoint a lawyer. We will uphold justice, especially for his family, namely wife Noor Bazlin Mohamad, 28, and three children, Nik Adam Mikhail, 4, Nik Aishah Azzahra, 2, and Nik Anas Naufal, 10 months old,” she said.

The wife of Nik Muhammad Baihaqy, who was still grieving over his death, declined to be interviewed by reporters. — Bernama