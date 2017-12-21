Remains of Johor murder victim to be buried in Melaka

The remains of alleged gang leader Tan Aik Chai, 44, who was brutally killed at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, was brought to Melaka for his final rites, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BAHRU, Dec 21 — The body of a murder victim, killed over a dispute between two secret societies at the Taman Pelangi petrol station on Sunday, has been brought to Melaka for burial after being placed at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai here for three days.

A check found that his family members arrived as early as 8am today at the Nirvana Memorial Centre before the body was brought into a Mercedez E250 CGI vehicle at about 9.50am.

Also seen were the victim’s wife, believed to be a foreigner, and his three sons who later boarded a bus to accompany the body to Melaka.

It is understood the victim will be buried at a Chinese cemetery there since he was from Melaka.

In the incident on Sunday, a man in his 30s, was stabbed, knocked down and run over by a car twice by four men at the petrol station.

The murder took place when the man, who was with his wife, was inflating the tyres of his car.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday that the murder was the result of a dispute and territorial control by two secret societies and that the police were hot on the heels of the assailants.

Yesterday police confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, to facilitate investigation into the murder case. — Bernama