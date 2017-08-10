Remaining charges read out for dad who allegedly raped daughter 600 times

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The remaining 499 sexual offence charges against a father who sodomised his 15-year-old daughter 600 times over a two-year period was read out at the Special Courts For Sexual Crimes Against Children today.

Brought before judge Yong Zarida Sazali, the suspect, handcuffed, kept his head bowed to avoid being photographed.

According to the News Straits Times, proceedings began at 9.15am, and stopped for a short break at 10am, after 120 counts of sodomy were read.

It is understood that the 36-year-old unit trust agent faces a total of 631 charges under the Penal Code, Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (SOACA) and the Child Act 2016 — 182 of which were read out yesterday.

The man allegedly started sodomising, raping and sexually abusing his teenage daughter after divorcing his wife in 2015