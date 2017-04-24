Religious school where pupil was assaulted among best in Johor, exco says

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The private religious school where a pupil was beaten by a school staff until his legs had to be amputated was found to be among the best in Johor, an executive councillor said.

Local daily Harian Metro reported Johor religious committee chairman Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim as saying that the “tahfiz” school’s good record had enabled it to receive a five-year operating licence after it registered with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) this year.

“Our investigations showed that this ‘madrasah’ was among the best as they had followed the rules. Because of that, they were able to get a five-year operating licence when they registered this year,” Abd Mutalip was quoted saying.

He reportedly said the Islamic religious school was still operating as usual and no actions were taken because investigations were still ongoing.

He added that JAINJ has been instructed to conduct investigations and to liaise with the hospital and the police.

Besides losing both legs, the 11-year-old victim, who was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, reportedly suffered from kidney failure and underwent surgery to remove congealed blood on his right hand.

Police said the 29-year-old assistant warden of the school, who has been remanded for investigations, was previously jailed three years ago for theft.