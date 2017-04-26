Religious school warden detained further over case of boy who lost both legs

The 29-year-old assistant school warden, who has since been revealed to be an ex-convict, is being investigated under the Child Protection Act 2001. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Johor police have secured a fresh remand order to detain an assistant school warden for another three days to aid investigations into alleged abuse involving a boy who had both his legs amputated.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Rahmat Othman confirmed the extension to the previous remand, which will allow police to detain the suspect until this Saturday, according to the Star Online news portal.

The 29-year-old, who has since been revealed to be an ex-convict, is being investigated under the Child Protection Act 2001.

The 11-year-old student was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, but was only brought to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, when he was warded and had both both of his legs amputated on Saturday.

He was initially scheduled to have his right arm amputated this morning, but doctors postponed the procedure until his heart condition is more stable.