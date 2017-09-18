Religious school tiff may have started at futsal court, says teacher

The futsal court where students from the school played on Mondays and Wednesdays. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The students at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre could have crossed paths with the suspects during a routine sporting activity.

Teacher Mohd Ridzuan Suhaimi said the students were only allowed to leave the premises on Mondays and Wednesdays to play futsal at a court about 200m from the school.

“They are given 45 minutes to play sports nearby, from 6pm to 6.45pm. Otherwise, they would be confined to the school compound,” he told Malay Mail.

“So this was probably when the students would have had a tiff with the suspects. Things could have escalated from there.”

School principal Mohd Zahid Mahmood said it was common for children of the same age to mock each other.

“It is normal. Disagreements among them could have led to some of them having grudges against others,” he said.

Such encounters among the teenagers, however, did not escalate to physical confrontations as there were no complaints lodged.

Mohd Zahid also said the school would resume its operation at a nearby building as early as next month.

“The new building is being renovated and we will obtain a certificate of fitness from the Fire and Rescue Department before commencing classes,” he said.

Mohd Zahid said the centre was now left with 18 students between the ages of 13 and 17.

He declined to answer when asked why the school operated without a fire safety plan approved by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Yesterday, as police investigations continued, three uniformed and one plainclothes policeman entered the school’s compound at about 4pm.

They were seen observing and checking the premises for about half an hour, before leaving.