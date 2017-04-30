Religious school tells its side in case of boy who died after losing legs

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A Tahfiz school in Johor today defended itself against myriad allegations in the case of a student who died after losing both legs, insisting there was no widespread abuse or negligence involved.

In its first official statement since the late Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi’s case first surfaced, Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar (MTAJ) also defended its decision to employ a former convict as an assistant warden.

“What do you imagine about the abuse? That it happens daily, torture, whipped with rubber hoses without consideration and as hard as a grown man is able to inflict on a child?

“If that is what you picture, it is completely inaccurate. MTAJ is equipped with 24 CCTVs and the ‘whipping programme’ is still on record and has been given to the police for investigation,” it said on its Facebook page today.

MTAJ said the assistant warden admitted to being an ex-convict after he was accepted into employment, and that it was aware he was on parole and released early from his prison term for theft due to good behaviour.

The school added that the assistant warden performed his duties well, saying it would even venture that the ex-convict was more committed to MTAJ than some of its religious teachers.

It was also unfair to judge the assistant warden solely because of his convict past, the school’s management continued.

“[If] the Prisons director accepts that (the assistant warden) has changed and deserved an early release, are we as members of the community unable to give him a second chance?”

MTAJ also rejected reports suggesting the late Thaqif dreaded his time at the school that were based on the dead student’s journal, insisting it possessed six letters from him that it said would reveal the deceased’s “true character”.

It did not reveal what this was nor the contents of the correspondence, save to say that these were handed to the police for the investigation.

MTAJ also acknowledged that it was not under the purview of the Education Ministry or subject to its guidelines on corporal punishments, but said it was prepared to come under the supervision of the appropriate authorities.

Mohamad Thaqif had allegedly been beaten on the soles of his feet with a hose on March 24, but had only been taken to hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have massive bacterial infection in all his limbs and kidney failure.

He then had both legs amputated below the knee and had been scheduled for surgery to amputate his right forearm, but died before it could take place.

Police have now classified his death as murder. The schoolboy’s autopsy report is expected to be ready in two weeks.

The 29-year-old assistant warden from the school in Kota Tinggi is currently in police custody.