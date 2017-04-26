Religious school kid who lost both legs dies

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school is remanded to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie, who had both legs amputated last week due to alleged abused by an assistant warden at a Johor religious school, died today.

According to The Star Online news portal, the 11-year-old's death was confirmed by his father, Mohd Gaddafi Mat Karim, 43.

Thaqif had been scheduled to have his right arm amputated this morning, but the procedure was delayed when his condition deteriorated.

The 11-year-old student was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, but was only brought to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, when he was warded and had both of his legs amputated on Saturday.

Johor police today obtained an order to extend the remand of the assistant warden until this Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has since been revealed to be an ex-convict, is being investigated under the Child Protection Act 2001.