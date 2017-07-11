Religious office to handle burial of abused girl

SEGAMAT, July 11 — The Segamat District Islamic Affairs Office will handle the burial of a two-year-old girl found dead, allegedly from abuse, last Sunday at a rented room here, according to police.

Segamat Police chief Supt Raub Selamat said the girl had no relatives except for her mother and an elder brother who were in police custody over her alleged abuse.

“The body of the girl is at the Segamat Hospital mortuary and will be claimed by the Social Welfare Department and handed over to the District Islamic Affairs Office.

“However, the body can only be claimed after a second identification by the girl’s mother,” he said to reporters here today.

Raub said the girl was expected to be buried at the Kampung Berata Muslim Cemetrey here today.

The girl was found dead at about 1 am on Sunday at the rented room of the family at a shophouse here. She had bruises on her head and body.

Police yesterday remanded for a week up to July 16 the girl’s 42-year-old mother and 23-year-old elder brother, who is believed to be mentally disabled, to help in the investigation. — Bernama