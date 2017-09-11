Religious leaders thank MCMC for banning ‘Fight of Gods’ game

The MCMC barred 'Fight of Gods' from being accessible in Malaysia until the platform agreed to their terms.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Religious leaders have commended the government’s actions in banning Fight of Gods video game, which they have claimed to be “offensive”.

English daily theSun reported that leaders from many religious communities, including the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism thanked the government for their “swift and decisive” action to nip the “sensitive” issue in the bud.

“We hope the government will also act as swiftly as they did for this game, in any other matters that are similarly offensive in nature against any religion in the future,” the council’s deputy president Datuk RS Mohan Shan reportedly said.

However, Mohan pointed out that the game can still be downloaded on other platforms.

Fight of Gods is a game featuring Gods and other religious figures such as Jesus and Buddha fighting one another in the line of popular one vs one fighting games such as Street Fighter and Tekken.

On Saturday, video game platform provider Steam agreed to Malaysia’s request to block the game’s download after it was temporarily blocked for non-compliance.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) barred the game from being accessible in Malaysia until the platform agreed to their terms.

Council of Churches Malaysia general-secretary Rev Hermen Shastri echoed Mohan’s sentiments and commended the government’s quick action.

“I would also like to thank Steam for complying with the MCMC request,” he said.

The game was developed by Taiwanese gaming studio Digital Crafter and will feature characters based on gods, prophets and religious icons such as Zeus, Odin, Moses, Guan Gong and was announced in March.

Prophet Muhammad was said to be a “fan favourite addition” to the line up.

This led to religious leaders including Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin calling for government action.