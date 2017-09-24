Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Relief centres in Perlis shelter 1,540 flood victims

Sunday September 24, 2017
11:15 PM GMT+8

KANGAR, Sept 24 —  A total of 1,540 flood victims from 440 families were still housed at 14 relief centres in Perlis as at 3pm today.

State Women and Family Development, Welfare and Unity Committee chairman, Rela Ahmad said during the same period, 10 centres were closed in the Padang Besar and Arau parliamentary constituencies.

The centres closed in Padang Besar are at Batu Bertangkup, Banggol Sena Mosque, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Jaafar Hassan, Titi Tinggi Hilir and Mata Ayer Service Centre.

In Arau, the relief  centres at the Titi Besi, Padang Nyu and Kampung Bumbung Lima community halls,  MADA Guar Sanji and Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Hwa Aik, Pauh were closed.

At the moment, the eight relief  centres  in the Kangar area which are still in operation are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bintong, SK Panggau, SK Sri Perlis,  SK Sena, and Kota Keran, Pangkalan Asam, Taman Seri Pilihan and Repoh community halls .

The centre at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara ( MRSM) Beseri in Padang Besar is still housing four people from two families with the remaining centres still in operation in Arau. — Bernama

