Relatives claim remains of Singapore family killed in horror accident

PORT DICKSON, Jan 4 — The remains of a Singaporean family of four killed in a fatal crash involving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), lorry, two cars and a motorcycle here yesterday, were claimed at the Port Dickson Hospital (HPD) and the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban today.

Close relatives claimed the remains about 5pm for burial at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetary in Singapore.

The deceased were identified as Rosli Samad, 54, wife, Maimunah Sapari, 51, and daughters, Dayana Sarah, 18, and Nor Amalina, 21.

Rosli’s friend who declined to be identified said the deceased who had worked as mechanic in the republic had come to Malaysia on a family vacation.

”They were returning to Singapore yesterday when the accident occurred. However, his sons, in their 20s, did not join them in the trip.

“I had known Rosli for nearly eight years. As a friend, this is the least I can do to help him for the last time,” he told reporters when met at the grounds of the HPD morgue here today.

He said Rosli’s body was sent to HTJ while those of his wife and daughters, to HPD.

Three hearses were used to send the remains to Singapore.

Yesterday, the couple and their daughters were killed when a lorry coming from Sepang hit the motorcycle before skidding into the opposite road and crashing into the family’s Honda Stream, Mercedes Benz and a Perodua MyvI.

Meanwhile, five others involved in the accident sustained head and body injuries.

The police are expected to seek a remand order on the 54-year-old lorry driver to facilitate investigations. — Bernama