Rela member injured in Penang after shotgun goes off

GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member sustained injuries in the left hand, face and left eye when his shotgun fell on the ground and went off at Gertak Sanggul in Teluk Kumbar near here last night.

Barat Daya police chief, Supt A. A. Anbalagan said in the 10pm incident, the 51-year-old driver attached to a government health clinic was on his way home after hunting squirrels at his farm.

“It is learnt that the loaded shotgun fell on the ground and went off, hitting the victim. Two men heard the shots before finding the victim on the ground,” he said here today.

He said the man who was the licensed owner of the shotgun was undergoing treatment at the Penang Hospital where his condition was reported to be stable. — Bernama