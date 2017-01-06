Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Rela member gets six months’ jail for stealing Buddha statues, loudspeakers

Friday January 6, 2017
04:50 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A Rela member who stole nine Buddha statues and loudspeakers belonging to a female vocal teacher was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som handed down the sentence after Yasin Low Abdullah, 33, pleaded guilty to stealing nine bronze Buddha statues and two loudspeakers worth RM40,000 belonging to Yee See Yen, 50.

The father of two was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Jan 4.

Yasin Low committed the offence at Block A 26-4-2, Cheras Business Centre, Jalan 5/101C Cheras, here between Nov 20, 2016 and Jan 5, 2017.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years and also liable to a fine, and for a second or subsequent offence, shall be punished with imprisonment and liable to fine and whipping, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the accused, who was not represented, asked the court to only sentence him to a fine on grounds that he had repented.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin. — Bernama

