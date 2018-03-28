Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Rela denies awarding honorary rank to ‘Datuk Seri’ in alleged assault case

Wednesday March 28, 2018
08:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ministry says fuel price to remain the same as last weekMinistry says fuel price to remain the same as last week

London might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than fearedLondon might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than feared

The Edit: Kids lead green offensive as trees vanish in IslamabadThe Edit: Kids lead green offensive as trees vanish in Islamabad

Sabah excluded from Election Commission’s redelineation reportSabah excluded from Election Commission’s redelineation report

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rela today denied that it would be awarding an honorary rank to businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee (centre), who allegedly assaulting three Rela members in October last year. ― Picture by Razak GhazaliRela today denied that it would be awarding an honorary rank to businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee (centre), who allegedly assaulting three Rela members in October last year. ― Picture by Razak GhazaliPUTRAJAYA, 28 Mac — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) today denied that it would be awarding an honorary rank to businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee, who allegedly assaulting three Rela members in October last year.

In a statement today, Rela said it viewed the claims by Liow that he would be awarded the honorary rank by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seriously.

In a four-minute video clip which went viral on social media, Liow claimed that a younger sibling of Ahmad Zahid had asked the deputy prime minister to award Liow the honarary rank.

On October 31, police detained Liow after he allegedly assaulted three Rela members on duty at a temple near Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

On November 3 last year, Liow pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing serious injuries, attacking civil servants and causing injuries to the three Rela members on duty. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram