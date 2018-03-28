Rela denies awarding honorary rank to ‘Datuk Seri’ in alleged assault case

Rela today denied that it would be awarding an honorary rank to businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee (centre), who allegedly assaulting three Rela members in October last year. ― Picture by Razak GhazaliPUTRAJAYA, 28 Mac — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) today denied that it would be awarding an honorary rank to businessman Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee, who allegedly assaulting three Rela members in October last year.

In a statement today, Rela said it viewed the claims by Liow that he would be awarded the honorary rank by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seriously.

In a four-minute video clip which went viral on social media, Liow claimed that a younger sibling of Ahmad Zahid had asked the deputy prime minister to award Liow the honarary rank.

On October 31, police detained Liow after he allegedly assaulted three Rela members on duty at a temple near Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

On November 3 last year, Liow pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing serious injuries, attacking civil servants and causing injuries to the three Rela members on duty. — Bernama