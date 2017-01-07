Reject DAP’s politics of hatred, PBRS president says

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (pic) regrets that DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is sticking to his endless journey of polluting the hearts and minds of peace-loving Malaysians living in Sabah with his scorching political hatred. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 ― Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said that there is no space for DAP's politics of hatred approach among peace-loving Malaysians, including those living in Sabah.

Kurup, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said that he regretted that DAP senior politician Lim Kit Siang instead of understanding and appreciating this, was sticking to his endless journey of polluting the hearts and minds of peace-loving Malaysians living in Sabah with his scorching political hatred.

“It seems that there is no limit to how low politicians like Lim Kit Siang will go as long as his goal of expanding DAP's influence in Sabah is achieved. Even if that means promoting political extremism in the serene and peaceful land of Pensiangan ( an interior) district in Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Kurup also reminded Lim Kit Siang that even though Sabahans were kind-hearted, they would never abandon their core principles of rejecting all sorts of political and religious extremism from any party, especially political parties from the peninsula like the DAP.

He said the opposition party had never been a positive factor in the political demographics in Sabah.

He challenged Lim Kit Siang to show DAP's contribution to Sabahans, especially in Pensiangan, in the past decades, as evidence of DAP's commitment and love for the people of Sabah.

“Never mind the previous well documented record of Lim Kit Siang contesting in different states from one general election to another. Perhaps Lim Kit Siang can start by listing down what he has done for the voters in Gelang Patah who elected him as the Member of Parliament (MP) in the last general election since he is such a good judge of other MPs' service records,” Kurup added.

Kurup also reminded Lim Kit Siang that Sabahans had never forgotten a person whose name started with “M who many regarded as partly responsible for some of the oldest problems still plaguing Sabah and who once was the most hated by the DAP but that person now appeared to be the best buddy of Lim Kit Siang.

“Nonetheless, in celebrating the new year with positive spirit, I wish to again emphasis that every peace-loving Malaysian is keen and inspired to see a better Malaysia, in solidarity we march towards finding the best way to make our home a better place for our next generation,” Kurup said. ― Bernama