Rehiring and relocation programme for illegals in Sabah ends tomorrow

File picture shows the Lahad Datu water village squatter colony that is home to many illegal immigrants. ― Picture courtesy of EsscomKOTA KINABALU, Aug 14 — The Rehiring and Relocation of Illegals programme in Sabah (Rehiring Sabah 2017) that ends tomorrow (Aug 15) will not be extended.

Sabah Immigration Department director Musa Sulaiman said the programme, aimed at providing legal work permits to illegals in Malaysia, particularly in Sabah, had been implemented for six months from Feb 15 and managed by Inti Padu Technology Sdn Bhd, a state-appointed company.

“Therefore, I would like to advise employers to take the opportunity to register their employees as long as there is still time, because after tomorrow, the Immigration Department is considering to take action against employers if they are found harbouring illegals or employing those without valid passes,” he said in a press conference here today.

Musa said there were 1,088 foreign workers registered by their employers under the programme since it was implemented, far below the initial target of 50,000.

He said the department would conduct review and identify the reasons why the programme received lukewarm response from the employers in the state.

Musa added that the state authorities had agreed to improve the recruitment procedure of foreign workers in Sabah that included the extension of the age limit to 60 years, for new applications, as well as the extension of the Temporary Employment Passes across all sectors.

There was also an extension of service period of foreign workers, from maximum of 10 years to 15 years and these rules are to take effect immediately, he said.

Musa also said that the department had examined 23,563 individuals through 793 operations conducted in the state from Jan 1 to July 31.

Of the total, 2,738 individuals had been arrested for committing various offences such not having valid permits, overstaying, violation of the conditions of the passes and possessing fake documents.

He said 60 employers were also detained for further investigation as they were suspected of hiring foreign workers without valid passes and sheltering illegal immigrants. — Bernama